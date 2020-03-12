|
HALES Susan
(née Roberts) Passed away peacefully
on 3rd March 2020.
Wife of the late Norman,
Mum to Nicola, Peter and Phillip, Grandma to Ashleigh, Beccie and Cameron, Sister to Marion.
Loved and missed by us all.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 11:00am followed
by a celebration of life service at
The Heritage Chapel and Hall,
Rushden at 12:30pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations for The R.N.L.I and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020