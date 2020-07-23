Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Sylvia Baker

Sylvia Baker Notice
Baker (Nee Roberts)
Sylvia Eileen Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2020 aged 83 years.
Widow of John Baker and
loving mother, grandma
and great grandma.
Will be missed by all who knew her
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 7th August 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 12.15pm for immediate family only and via webcast for other friends and family.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on July 23, 2020
