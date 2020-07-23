|
|
|
Baker (Nee Roberts)
Sylvia Eileen Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2020 aged 83 years.
Widow of John Baker and
loving mother, grandma
and great grandma.
Will be missed by all who knew her
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 7th August 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 12.15pm for immediate family only and via webcast for other friends and family.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on July 23, 2020