|
|
|
HUBBARD Peacefully on
April 13th
at The Mallards Care Home,
Sylvia Elizabeth aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of Ron and a much loved mum to Mandy and her husband Carl. Treasured nan of Lisa, Lyndsay and Laura and their husbands John and Robert. Cherished by her great granddaughters Kayley, Amelia and Tahlia.
Funeral service will take place in Wilstead Cemetery at 11am on
Tuesday 5th May.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Sylvia for Tibbs Dementia Foundation may be sent to
19 Adelaide Square, Bedford,
MK40 2NR.
Published in Bedford Today on Apr. 23, 2020