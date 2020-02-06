|
Sylvia MAGUIRE Formerly of Oakley,
Died 25th January
in Bedford Hospital
age 93 years.
Loving wife to George and
dear mum to Anne and Andrew.
Committal at Bedford Crematorium
on Monday 24th February at 1.45 pm followed by a service of thanksgiving 2.45 pm at Oakley Methodist Church.
Donations in memory to Parkinsons UK which is the charity being supported this year by Oakley Coffee Charities can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone
01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020