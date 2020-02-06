Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Maguire

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Maguire Notice
Sylvia MAGUIRE Formerly of Oakley,
Died 25th January
in Bedford Hospital
age 93 years.
Loving wife to George and
dear mum to Anne and Andrew.
Committal at Bedford Crematorium
on Monday 24th February at 1.45 pm followed by a service of thanksgiving 2.45 pm at Oakley Methodist Church.
Donations in memory to Parkinsons UK which is the charity being supported this year by Oakley Coffee Charities can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone
01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -