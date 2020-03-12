|
MADDIX Terence
(Terry) Passed away peacefully on
3rd March 2020 at
Manton Heights Care Home,
aged 86 years.
A loving husband to Lillian (deceased),
father to David and Sean and a grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at 2pm on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 at
Kempston East Methodist Church. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
The Dogs Trust may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020