Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Knight

Notice Condolences

Teresa Knight Notice
KNIGHT Teresa Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020
aged 68 years.
Loving mum to Sharon and Lee,
Sister, Aunty, Nanny and Great Nanny she will be missed by us all.
Funeral Service will be held at North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -