Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Terry Fordham

Terry Fordham Notice
Fordham Terry Of Clapham, Bedford,
Terry sadly passed away on
Friday 14th February 2020.
Much loved husband to Helen, father to Ian and Nigel and granddad to Jessie, Jacob, Elliott and Lucas.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.

Funeral Service to be held at
Norse Road, Crematorium, Bedford
on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations for Prostate Cancer UK will be collected at the service or please send
c/o Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford
MK40 3JG
Cheques made payable
to Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020
