GREENE Thomas Passed away peacefully at home on 26th September 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to Teresa (deceased), loving father to Sean and Pat,
father-in-law to Lynn, loving brother and brother-in-law.
He will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will take place. Flowers are welcome or if desired donations for "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH.
01234-843222
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020