Thomas Greene

Notice Condolences

Thomas Greene Notice
GREENE Thomas Passed away peacefully at home on 26th September 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to Teresa (deceased), loving father to Sean and Pat,
father-in-law to Lynn, loving brother and brother-in-law.
He will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will take place. Flowers are welcome or if desired donations for "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH.
01234-843222
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020
