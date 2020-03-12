|
|
|
Saunders Thomas Eric
Eric slipped away peacefully in his sleep
on 17th February 2020.
He was 94 years old
and was happily married
to Hazel (Ginge)
for 66 years.
A cherished Dad to Anne,
Tom and his Wife Mags
and an indulgent Grandad to
James, Ian, Andrew
and Countach.
Eric has left a great hole in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel, Bedford
at 1.45pm
on Tuesday 24th March 2020
followed by a burial
into the cemetery.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations if desired, made payable to
Alzheimer's UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020