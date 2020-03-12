Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Thomas Saunders Notice
Saunders Thomas Eric
Eric slipped away peacefully in his sleep
on 17th February 2020.
He was 94 years old
and was happily married
to Hazel (Ginge)
for 66 years.
A cherished Dad to Anne,
Tom and his Wife Mags
and an indulgent Grandad to
James, Ian, Andrew
and Countach.
Eric has left a great hole in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel, Bedford
at 1.45pm
on Tuesday 24th March 2020
followed by a burial
into the cemetery.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations if desired, made payable to
Alzheimer's UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
