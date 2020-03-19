Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Tony Mattin Notice
MATTIN Tony Passed away peacefully on
6th March 2020
aged 85 years.
Tony was a loving husband to Margaret, father to Steve and Simon and grandad to Ben and Jack.
The funeral will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
