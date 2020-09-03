Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Simmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Simmonds

Notice Condolences

Tracy Simmonds Notice
SIMMONDS (nee Charlton)
Tracy Ann Of Maulden, passed away peacefully on 26th August 2020,
aged 54 years.
Dearly loved wife of Cliff, loving
mother to Lauren and Tyler, a dear nanna to Layla and Ava, cherished daughter to Pat and Peter Charlton
and loving sister to Mandy.
Funeral Service will be held on
Wednesday 16th September 2020.
Flowers or donations for Cancer Research UK may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -