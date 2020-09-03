|
SIMMONDS (nee Charlton)
Tracy Ann Of Maulden, passed away peacefully on 26th August 2020,
aged 54 years.
Dearly loved wife of Cliff, loving
mother to Lauren and Tyler, a dear nanna to Layla and Ava, cherished daughter to Pat and Peter Charlton
and loving sister to Mandy.
Funeral Service will be held on
Wednesday 16th September 2020.
Flowers or donations for Cancer Research UK may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020