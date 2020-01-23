|
|
|
Robinson Trevor William Of Marston Moretaine, passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on
Tuesday 31st December, aged 68 years.
Much loved husband of Diane,
father to Alan (deceased), Paul,
Martyn and Peter, father-in-law to
Shelly and Becky and dear grandad
to Alex, Kaitlyn and Emily.
Will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all family and friends.
A private family funeral service is to be held, with a separate drinks reception in celebration of Trevor's life taking place at The Forest Centre,
Station Road, Marston Moretaine
on Saturday 1st February 2020
at 7pm to which all are invited
to pay their respects.
Family flowers only and
donations, if desired, may be made to the Primrose Unit sent directly to Bedford Hospital.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020