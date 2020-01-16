|
Tarleton-Hodgson Valerie Ann Unexpectedly, with her family by her side on
28th December 2019.
Beloved Mum to Alison,
Joanne and Melanie,
and adored Nannie and Grandnan.
Funeral service takes places on Friday 31st January at St Andrews Church, Kimbolton Road at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Parkinsons UK, Bedford Daycare Hospice, 'Sue Ryder, St Johns' may be sent to
Shires Funeral Directors,
360 Goldington Road, Bedford,
MK41 9NS. Tel No. 01234 356999.
The family would like you to please wear a splash of colour.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020