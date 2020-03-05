Home

Vera Lewis Formerly of Bromham and Olivier Court, Bedford.

Passed away peacefully in Woburn Sands on 18th February 2020
with her two daughters by her side.
Beloved wife of Peter (deceased),
much loved Mum of Glynda and Moyra,
loving Nanna to Ruth, Mawgan,
Huw, Laura and Bryn
and Great Nanna to Lyra, Baxter,
Oliver, Martha, Clara and Louis.
Funeral service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Monday 23rd March at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to The Salvation Army can
be given on the day of the service.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
