|
|
|
WALKER Vida Aged 94,
formerly of Arthur Street, Ampthill, peacefully at home
on 13th December 2019.
Beloved and ever loving wife of
John (died 2013), Mother to 9, Grandma to 12 and
Great-grandma to 8.
All welcome at a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at 2.30pm, Friday 17th January 2020
at Ampthill Baptist Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Sue Ryder Care
can be made via
www.memorygiving.com/vidawalker
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel:01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020