ALLISON Vivienne Evelyn
of Haynes Viv died peacefully in her sleep
after a long struggle,
on 30th August 2020,
aged 84 years.
She is survived by three children
and spouses, three grandchildren,
two great-grandchildren, a nephew and niece, a grand-nephew,
a sister in South Africa and an extended family in California by her happy, second marriage to Vernon.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends here and abroad.
A private family funeral service
will be held later this month.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society via
www.memorygiving.com
/vivienneallison
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020