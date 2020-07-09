|
|
|
Walter (Wally) Champkin Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital
on 17th June aged 95.
Sadly missed by his sisters Joan
and Pip and his family and friends.
A family funeral at Bedford Crematorium will be taking place.
No flowers please.
Donations to
Bedfordshire Natural History Society
or Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
http://www.memorygiving.com/walterjohnchampkin
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020