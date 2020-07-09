Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Champkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Champkin

Notice Condolences

Walter Champkin Notice
Walter (Wally) Champkin Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital
on 17th June aged 95.
Sadly missed by his sisters Joan
and Pip and his family and friends.
A family funeral at Bedford Crematorium will be taking place.
No flowers please.
Donations to
Bedfordshire Natural History Society
or Cancer Research UK
can be sent via
http://www.memorygiving.com/walterjohnchampkin

Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -