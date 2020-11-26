Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
William Adams Notice
ADAMS William John of Kempston Rural
aged 89 years.
It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of John.
He was much loved by all of his family;
wife of 64 years, Pauline,
son Nigel, daughter Julianne,
son-in-law Ian, grandson Jake
and his wife Katie and
great-grandson Chester.
Loved and remembered always.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for SANDS
(Stillbirth and neonatal death charity)
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020
