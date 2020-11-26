|
ADAMS William John of Kempston Rural
aged 89 years.
It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of John.
He was much loved by all of his family;
wife of 64 years, Pauline,
son Nigel, daughter Julianne,
son-in-law Ian, grandson Jake
and his wife Katie and
great-grandson Chester.
Loved and remembered always.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for SANDS
(Stillbirth and neonatal death charity)
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020