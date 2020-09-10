|
|
|
William Charles Willson
(Bill) Of Great Barford
Died peacefully after a prolonged illness on 26th August 2020
aged 77 years.
Devoted and dearly loved Husband of Erica for nearly half a century.
Bill will be sadly missed by other
family members and friends,
all whom appreciated his relaxed
style and sense of humour.
A private funeral service will be held on 17th September 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support can be made via
www.memorygiving.com or if preferred, please make a donation to a cancer
in Bill's memory.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020