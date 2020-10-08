Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Winifred Rouse

Winifred Rouse Notice
ROUSE Winifred Joan Passed away peacefully
at the Village Green Care Home
on 24th September 2020
aged 90 years.
She was a loving wife
to Frank (deceased)
and a much loved mother, auntie,
sister and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service has been
arranged to take place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Village Green Care Home Ltd
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020
