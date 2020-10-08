|
ROUSE Winifred Joan Passed away peacefully
at the Village Green Care Home
on 24th September 2020
aged 90 years.
She was a loving wife
to Frank (deceased)
and a much loved mother, auntie,
sister and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service has been
arranged to take place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Village Green Care Home Ltd
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020