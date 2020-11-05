Home

Winnie Brothwood CBE
(née Frost) Of Great Barford, Bedfordshire died peacefully on the
21st October 2020, aged 98.
She was preceded in death by her husband Doctor W C V Brothwood.
She was dedicated to her career in nursing and midwifery, working in the NHS at both National and Local Levels.
Winnie was much loved by
all who knew her.
A private funeral by invitation only
will be held in due course owing
to Covid restrictions.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service Bedford. Tel no: 01234 359529 Donations if desired to Children with Cancer UK or Smile Train UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 5, 2020
