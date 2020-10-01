Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Yvonne Willis

Yvonne Willis Notice
WILLIS Yvonne Formerly of Kempston,
passed away peacefully at
Danecroft Residential Home on
21st September 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife to Frederick Willis (deceased), loving mum to Kevin and Paul, mother-in-law to Ann,
nan to Beverley and Sam and
gran-nan to William and Monty.
A private cremation
will take place in Bedford.
If desired, flowers or donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 1, 2020
