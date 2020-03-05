Home

Zoe Sinfield

Zoe Sinfield Notice
SINFIELD Zoe Constance Freda
Of Marston Moretaine,
formerly of Cranfield, passed away
on Thursday 20th February 2020
aged 96 years.
She will be sadly missed as Mother to Davina, John and Adrian, Grandmother to Jane, Antony, David and Paul, Great Grandmother to Sam, Katie, Heidi and Damien and Great Great Grandmother to Oliver and Darcie.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Marston Moretaine at 11:00am on Friday 20th March 2020.
Flowers welcome but not required.
If you wish to donate please make it
to the Salvation Army at
http://www.abbott-funerals.co.uk. Further enquiries to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
