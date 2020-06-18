Brenda Wieman Brenda Kay Wieman, age 70, passed away early Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in her O'Fallon home, surrounded by her family. Brenda was born in Sikeston, Missouri, and lived most of her life in Missouri and Illinois. As a youngster growing up in Freeburg, Illinois, Brenda was involved in teen bowling leagues. She was a horn player for the Bellettes All Girl Drum and Bugle Corps, and she played clarinet in the high school band. Later, she worked for the St. Louis Post Dispatch, retiring after 30 years. She proved herself time and time again to be a hard worker and someone everyone could count on. Once she retired, she and her husband Frank toured much of the country in their motorhome. For the last few years, they spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, where Brenda discovered her love of painting, rock collecting with her rock club, and finding treasures at thrift stores. Her most important job was a mother to Valerie and Frank. Later, when Valerie married Wes Starling, and Frank married Melissa Beauman, she would often say she had four kids instead of just two. Her favorite job was being a grandmother to her grandbabies, Nathan, Matthew, and Katie. Brenda loved Elvis, all things Disney, and her many friends. Surviving are her husband of 48 years Frank Wieman, daughter Valerie (Wes) Starling, son Frank (Melissa) Wieman, grandsons Nathan and Matthew Wieman, granddaughter Katie Starling, sister Dink Johnson, and brother Bobby (Becky) Williams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Williams Sr. and mother, Goldie Kirsch. Brenda fought a valiant battle with cancer. Even through the pain and treatments, she kept a positive attitude and love of life. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Brenda's memory to St. Jude or Heartland Hospice would be appreciated. Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Brenda was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, Auntie, Naney, Nana, and friend to so many people who loved her. Service: A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The family will be present to greet others one hour prior. The family is also planning to hold a Celebration of Life later this year. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.