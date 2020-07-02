Aaron Pulcher

1/
PULCHER- Aaron Gordon Pulcher, 91, of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in East Carondelet, IL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL and one hour prior to services on Monday. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Lawlor Funeral Home. Interment in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
