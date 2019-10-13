Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Freeburg, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Freeburg, IL
Aaron Vogler Obituary
Aaron Vogler Aaron E. Vogler, 86, of Belleville, IL, born August 18, 1933, in New Athens, IL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Collinsville, Collinsville, IL. Mr. Vogler worked for General American Insurance for 41 years before retirement. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the St. Luke's Men's Club. Aaron was a U.S. Korean War veteran, a member of the American Legion, and a former Boy Scout. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Emilie F., nee Gambach, Vogler; a son, Richard Vogler, a brother, Vernon J. (Ruby) Vogler; and a sister, Geraldine K. Williams. Aaron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy R., nee Vollmer, Vogler, whom he married on August 25, 1953; his children, Robert J. (Karen) Vogler, Sheila M. (David) Zubrzycki, Donna A. (David) Krupp, Janice L. (Ronald) Smith, David G. (Diane) Vogler, and John G. (Paula) Vogler; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; Memorials may be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL with Fr. Mark Reyling and Fr. Eugene Neff concelebrating. Burial will be St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
