Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ace Vandeveer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ace Vandeveer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ace Vandeveer Obituary
Ace Vandeveer Ace Vandeveer, 73, of Belleville, IL, born May 5, 1946, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Ace was an owner of Ace's Golden Pawn in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alsace L., nee Eckert, Vandeveer; and his uncle, Doc (Dolores) Eckert. Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Seibert; two grandchildren, Austin and Logan Seibert; a sister, Patricia (Robert "Porky" Hannan, Jr.) Gjerswald; a niece, Deborah McAnally and her children, Annie and Michael Griffith; a nephew; Rob Gjerswald and his children, Laura and Greg Gjerswald; a cousin, Annette Eckert and her spouse Bill Enyart; a second cousin, Alex Enyart; and special friends, Jay, Tanya, and Gavin Enyart, Tina Schaub, and Austin Peterson. Memorials may be made to the Backstoppers, P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO, 63179-0700, or backstoppers.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now