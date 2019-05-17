|
Ace Vandeveer Ace Vandeveer, 73, of Belleville, IL, born May 5, 1946, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Ace was an owner of Ace's Golden Pawn in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alsace L., nee Eckert, Vandeveer; and his uncle, Doc (Dolores) Eckert. Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Seibert; two grandchildren, Austin and Logan Seibert; a sister, Patricia (Robert "Porky" Hannan, Jr.) Gjerswald; a niece, Deborah McAnally and her children, Annie and Michael Griffith; a nephew; Rob Gjerswald and his children, Laura and Greg Gjerswald; a cousin, Annette Eckert and her spouse Bill Enyart; a second cousin, Alex Enyart; and special friends, Jay, Tanya, and Gavin Enyart, Tina Schaub, and Austin Peterson. Memorials may be made to the Backstoppers, P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO, 63179-0700, or backstoppers.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019