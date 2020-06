Or Copy this URL to Share

WALLACE - Ada Sue Wallace, nee Banks, 77, of Waterloo, IL formerly of Cahokia, IL Died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Waterloo, IL. Following her wishes a private cremation was held. Arrangements by Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL.



