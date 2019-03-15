|
Adam Poettker Adam Poettker, 34, of Pontoon Beach, IL,died Monday, March 11, 2019,at Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Adam was born February 12, 1985, to Patrick and Gloria(neeBrandmeyer) Poettkerin Belleville, IL. OnJune 24, 2006, he married Stephanie Bernal,in Breese, IL. Adam loved cars, trucks, and any handy man work. He loved to be challenged. He loved his family, everyone really. He could always keep you laughing. Adam is survived by his wife, Stephanie Poettker, Pontoon Beach, IL; daughter, Aliyah Poettker; mother and father, Gloria & Dathan Santel, Summerfield, IL; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tammie & Ray Bernal; sisters, Marsha (Jason) Shirley, Summerfield, IL, Jamarea Fain, Jeanna (Marco) Ramirez; brothers, Dathan (significant other Taylor Reese) Santel, II, Tualatin, OR, Eric (Jennifer) Guffey, Danny Guffey, Matthew (Christine) Turner; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death byhis father, Patrick Poettker; brother-in-law, Jeremiah Fain. Memorials may be made to Aliyah's Education Fund Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. Service: Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12:00 noon, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon,IL. Rev. Dr. Donald C. Wagner, Pastor officiating Interment will be at a later date. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019