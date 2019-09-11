|
Addie Lampe Addie Evelyn Lampe, age 82, of O'Fallon, born September 16, 1936 in New Memphis, Ill., died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Ill. Addie grew up in New Baden, moving to O'Fallon in the late 1950s, where she raised her children. She was a longtime school bus driver throughout the metro-east and also worked as a caregiver, providing in-home healthcare to many shut-in's in the O'Fallon area. She enjoyed gardening, and playing bingo and cards with her family. She will be remembered for the special meals she prepared and the sugar cookies she baked for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Durrel French in 1974, her second husband Jerome Lampe in 2005; her son-in-law Jerry Ley; her parents Frank and Mirty, nee Hill, Walthes; and many brothers and sisters. Surviving are her children Michael (Patti) French of Millstadt, Cindi Ley of O'Fallon, and Sandra (Dennis Poettker) Munro of Mascoutah; grandchildren Christopher (Stephanie) French, Stephen (fiancé Jordyn Stevenson) French, Wendy (special friend Kevin Isaak) Burgess, Erin (special friend Josh Priester) Burgess, Brian (Allison) Alderson, Danny (Sami) Munro, and Nicole (special friend Ben Thompson) Munro; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister Vi Jansen of New Baden. Memorial donations are suggested to . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, and one hour prior to services on Friday, at the church. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements entrusted to WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019