Adele Dochwat Adele Dochwat (nee' Pelek), age 92, passed peacefully away on June 15, 2019. A long time resident of Granite City, she was preceded in death by her husband Pete Dochwat, her parents Louis and Nelly Pelek, and sister Cecelia Doroghazi. She is survived by her seven children, Diane (Bill) Evans, Mike (Lena) Dochwat, Karen (Greg) Stovall, Patricia (Patrick) Anderson, Nick (Kim) Dochwat, Dr. Dolores (Gary) Cantrell, and Pete (Geri) Dochwat. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, many great grand children, and her siblings Julia Dant and Leo Pelek. Adele was born on December 1, 1926 in Madison, Illinois where she resided and met her husband, Pete, of many years. They started a family and later moved to Granite City, Illinois. She worked for several years at Prince Gardner Company inSt. Louis, but her greatest job was as a wife and mother. Visitation: Thursdy June 20, 2019 from 10 am-11am at Irwin Chapel Maryville Road Granite City, IL . A memorial service Funeral: Service will beginning at 11:30 Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019