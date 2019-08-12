|
Adele Schaefer Adele A. Schaefer, nee Kreke, 95, of Belleville, IL, born February 6, 1924, in Germantown, IL, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Schaefer worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL, as a radiologist, for 40 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Adele loved working in her garden, crocheting, bowling, and playing cards with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard A. Schaefer whom she married on January 5, 1943, and who died on February 25, 2004; one son, Delmar Schaefer who died in 1986; one daughter, Patricia Huff who died in 2008; her parents, Henry and Justina, nee Bruns, Kreke; two brothers, Paul Kreke and Henry Kreke; and two sisters, Agnes Lugge and Vivian (Herman) Jansen. Surviving are one son, Robert (Donna) Schaefer of Indianapolis, IN; three daughters, Jeanette (Richard) Dorrough of Belleville, IL, Betty (Michael) Luhning of Belleville, IL, Elaine "Elli" Schaefer and husband Michael Opel of Columbia, IL; one son-in-law, Bill Huff of Mascoutah, IL; one daughter-in-law, Suzanne Victoria of Freeburg, IL;14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Vernon Kreke of New Baden, IL; three sisters-in-law, Judy Kreke of New Baden, IL, Alice Holtgrewe of Mascoutah, IL and Joan Schaefer SSND, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, to St. Paul's Senior Community, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, St. Peter's Cathedral, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be held Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2019