Adrienne Garcia Adrienne Jeanette Garcia nee Eisele was born on August 10, 1944 in East St. Louis, Illinois and died on March 20, 2020. Adrienne graduated from Rosati-Kain High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing both in St. Louis, Missouri, received a BS degree from the College of St. Francis and later National Certification in Infection Control from APIC the professional organization. She was an AORN and APIC member. Adrienne was employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville, Il from 1966 to 2006. While operating room nursing was her great love, a later position change to the Infection Control Coordinator brought new and different educational opportunities. Early in the A.I.D.S. epidemic she volunteered on the Metro-East A.I.D.S Task Force and provided community education on this new disease, acted as a Group Facilitator with an A.I.D.S. support group associated with Bethany Place and Chaired the first A.I.D.S walk that was held at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Il in 1990. Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian S. Eisele M.D. and Regina S. nee Niestroy, a sister in law, Cheryl Eisele, a nephew Chad Eisele, brother in law, James Usery and special aunts, Mary Roland and Cecelia Joyce. Adrienne is survived by her childhood sweetheart, Servio and husband of 53 years, a son, Brian (Heather), two wonderful grandchildren, Isabella and Elijah and a daughter Michele who was born on her Aunt Charlene's birthday, siblings Charlene Usery (Jim), Timothy (Nancy), Thomas (Carol), Colette Hoffarth (Monty), Yvonne Adler (Greg), and Kenneth along with nieces and nephews. Retirement offered a time to learn to do pottery, enjoy the company of the Elegant Swans Red Hat Group and travel. Adrienne and Servio liked sunny places like Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Hawaii and as a snowbird to sunny Florida for the winter. They even had an opportunity to travel through Spain and Italy and really loved Barcelona and Rome Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health of friends and family, funeral services will be private. Funeral: Private graveside service will be held with Rev. Von C Deeke. Interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Adrienne's life will be scheduled later.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2020