Agatha Richter

RICHTER - Agatha C. "Blondie" Richter, age 93, of Trenton, passed away August 27, 2020 at her home. She was born May 20, 1927. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9-11am at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton. (masks are required for the visitation and funeral service) Marrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



