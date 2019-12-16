|
Agnes M Becherer Agnes M. Becherer, 91, of Troy, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 8 th , 2019. She was born May 17, 1928 in Belleville, Illinois to Jesse and Johanna (Platz) Biggs. She is preceded in death by her parents, sons-in-law, Thomas Prine and Leigh Burns, Jr. Agnes is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Becherer, children, Bonnie (the late Thomas) Prine of Troy, Illinois, Karen (the late Leigh, Jr.) Burns of Troy, Illinois, Sharen (Michael) Breyer Troy, Illinois, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Agnes began working as a Secretary right out of high School. Before retiring in 1985, she worked as a Secretary in the O'Fallon School District and later worked as a Civil Servant at Scott Air Force Base. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Home Instead, the staff at Faith Care Center and Hospice of Southern Illinois for the care and compassion showed them and Agnes over past five years. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, traveling, dancing, family get-togethers and baking for family and friends. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21 st , 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be Saturday, December 21 st 2019 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019