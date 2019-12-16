Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Becherer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Becherer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Becherer Obituary
Agnes M Becherer Agnes M. Becherer, 91, of Troy, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 8 th , 2019. She was born May 17, 1928 in Belleville, Illinois to Jesse and Johanna (Platz) Biggs. She is preceded in death by her parents, sons-in-law, Thomas Prine and Leigh Burns, Jr. Agnes is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Becherer, children, Bonnie (the late Thomas) Prine of Troy, Illinois, Karen (the late Leigh, Jr.) Burns of Troy, Illinois, Sharen (Michael) Breyer Troy, Illinois, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Agnes began working as a Secretary right out of high School. Before retiring in 1985, she worked as a Secretary in the O'Fallon School District and later worked as a Civil Servant at Scott Air Force Base. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Home Instead, the staff at Faith Care Center and Hospice of Southern Illinois for the care and compassion showed them and Agnes over past five years. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, traveling, dancing, family get-togethers and baking for family and friends. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21 st , 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be Saturday, December 21 st 2019 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -