RICHTER - Agnes Carol nee Dubberstein Richter, 87 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral, Maryville, IL with Rev. Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



