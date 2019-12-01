|
|
Agnes Dixon Agnes May Dixon, nee Hackmann, 92, of Dupo, IL., born June 29, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto, IL. Agnes retired from Ober Nester Glass in East St. Louis, IL., She loved tending to her flower beds and gardening, crocheting, canning and most of all her dog Kizzy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dixon; two sons, Charles Edward Dixon and Fred Dixon; three brothers, Harry, Frank and Paul; and two sisters, Hilda Walker and Louise Deskel. Surviving are her sons, Donald (Cheryl) Dixon of Greenville, IL., and Roger Dixon of Dupo, IL; two sisters, Emma Moore of Cahokia, IL. and Freida (Randy) Bronson of Jacksonville, FL. 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. And dear friend Edward Spradling. Agnes was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to Services: Visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Hgts, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019