Agnes P. Fryntzko Agnes Fryntzko, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born May 7, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late William W. and Pelagia (Nikolotsky) Popovchak. She married Vladimir "Val" Fryntzko on July 19, 1953 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in St. Louis and he passed away on December 1, 2006. She had graduated from Harris Teacher's College and later received her Master's Degree in Education from Washington University in St. Louis. Agnes was an educator, first teaching in the St. Louis area. She began her career in the Granite City School District teaching first grade at Frohardt Elementary School, becoming the first principal at Parkview Elementary School and retiring in 1986 after many years of dedicated years. She was proud to be the first woman principal in the Granite City School District and has a yearly scholarship awarded to a student in her honor. She was a faithful and active member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in St. Louis where she loved volunteering for many church functions and cherished her years teaching Sunday school. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's sorority and enjoyed her many years of traveling throughout her life. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Popovchak and three sisters, JoAnn Parisi, Mary Fryntzko and Ann Butchko. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Clara Popovchak of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great-great nieces; great-great nephews; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church or to Faith in Action. Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox, 4967 Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63141 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. with Father Douglas Papulis officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019