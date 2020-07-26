Agnes Funsch Agnes "Peggy" Funsch, nee Mitchell , 92, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, July 6, 1928, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. Peggy was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years who passed in 2010, Shelby Funsch, parents, Charles and Martha, nee Louis, Mitchell, brother, Charles Mitchell, 5 sisters, Margaret Harper, Betty Macke, Ann Felner, Elanor Schmidt, Helen Rhein; Surviving are her dear friends, Scott (Anne) Tyler of Belleville, IL, Robert Haida of Belleville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Funeral: Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.