Agnes Funsch
1928 - 2020
Agnes Funsch Agnes "Peggy" Funsch, nee Mitchell , 92, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, July 6, 1928, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. Peggy was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years who passed in 2010, Shelby Funsch, parents, Charles and Martha, nee Louis, Mitchell, brother, Charles Mitchell, 5 sisters, Margaret Harper, Betty Macke, Ann Felner, Elanor Schmidt, Helen Rhein; Surviving are her dear friends, Scott (Anne) Tyler of Belleville, IL, Robert Haida of Belleville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
