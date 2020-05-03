Agnes Richter Agnes Carol nee Dubberstein Richter, 87 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Agnes was born on July 17, 1932 in Okarche, OK to parents Berthold J. and Marie C. nee Kremeier Dubberstein. She graduated from Okarche High School in 1950 and from St. John's College in Winfield, KS in 1952. She followed in her father's footsteps becoming an elementary school teacher coming to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Collinsville, IL in 1952. She taught 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade at Holy Cross. She also coached girls' basketball and taught Church Sunday School. She returned to continue her education on a part-time basis at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville earning a degree in Elementary Education in 1978. After a teaching career spanning 35 years, she retired in 1994. In retirement she continued to remain active at Holy Cross by teaching Adult Bible Class, a Christ Care Class, volunteered on the Wedding Committee, and sang in the Adult Choir. Agnes married Robert N. Richter on August 21, 1954. After 26 years of marriage, he passed away on January 26, 1981. Besides her parents and husband, also preceding her in death were two sisters: Margie Puryear and Helen Mansinger. She is survived by two children: Cynthia (Mike) Voss of Collinsville, IL and Mark (Dana) Richter of Glen Carbon, IL; four grandchildren: Michelle (Brian) Matuszewski of Maryville, IL, Melissa (Andrew) Tolbert of Bowling Green, KY, Megan (Anthony) Atencio of St. Louis, MO, and Matthew Voss of Collinsville, IL; four great-grandchildren: Caleb and Skylar Matuszewski, Aiden Tolbert, and Sofia Atencio; several cousins, nephews and nieces. The family expresses their sincere thanks for Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, M.D. and the staff at OSF Moeller Cancer Center, Dr. Patrick Zimmermann, M.D., Vitas Healthcare for Hospice care, and the many former students, friends, and her church family at Holy Cross for the prayers and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Memorials should be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Service: Private services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Rev. Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store