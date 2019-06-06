Home

Agnes Schroeder Obituary
AGNES SCHROEDER- Agnes E. Schroeder, age 94, of Bartelso, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
