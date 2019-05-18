Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Aidan Wilbur
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Aidan Wilbur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aidan Wilbur

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aidan Wilbur Obituary
Aidan James Wilbur Aidan James Wilbur, 10, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 2, 2008 in Carbondale, IL died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Aidan attended BASSC at Freeburg Elementary School. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dale Wilbur and two uncles, Brock Wilbur and Jimmy Taylor. He is survived by his parents, Daniel J. and Connie L., nee Taylor, Wilbur of Mascoutah, IL; two brothers, Liam and Owen Wilbur; a sister, Madalyn Wilbur; two step sisters, Ashlie Wilbur and dear friend Alysia Kole and Chelsie Wilbur; grandparents, James (Carla) Taylor of St. Peter, IL and Barbara Wilbur of Inverness, FL; aunts and uncles, Rebecca (Tom) Mathis, Penny (Danny) Davis, Michael (Cindy) Wilbur and Susan (Jim) Langley; also survived by cousins and friends. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation is from 1 to 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now