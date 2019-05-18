Aidan James Wilbur Aidan James Wilbur, 10, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 2, 2008 in Carbondale, IL died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Aidan attended BASSC at Freeburg Elementary School. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dale Wilbur and two uncles, Brock Wilbur and Jimmy Taylor. He is survived by his parents, Daniel J. and Connie L., nee Taylor, Wilbur of Mascoutah, IL; two brothers, Liam and Owen Wilbur; a sister, Madalyn Wilbur; two step sisters, Ashlie Wilbur and dear friend Alysia Kole and Chelsie Wilbur; grandparents, James (Carla) Taylor of St. Peter, IL and Barbara Wilbur of Inverness, FL; aunts and uncles, Rebecca (Tom) Mathis, Penny (Danny) Davis, Michael (Cindy) Wilbur and Susan (Jim) Langley; also survived by cousins and friends. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation is from 1 to 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary