PRUETT - Aimee Pruett, 44, of Edwardsville, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born September 20, 1975, in Alton. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the memorial service is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home, and the family would like to request masks be worn. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. A private family service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
