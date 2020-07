EVERSGERD- Al H. "Jr." Eversgerd, age 88, of Germantown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Following the mass, full military honors will be accorded at St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store