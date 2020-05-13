EVERSGERD - Al H. "Jr." Eversgerd, 88, of Germantown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 6, 1932. Al was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Aviation Systems Command for the Department of Defense. All services will be private and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeeral Home



