Al H. Eversgerd
EVERSGERD - Al H. "Jr." Eversgerd, 88, of Germantown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 6, 1932. Al was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Aviation Systems Command for the Department of Defense. All services will be private and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
