Alan Becker Alan W. Becker, 64, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, May 6, 1955, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Alan worked for 40 years for the City of Belleville. He was a member of Laborers Local #459. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne E. and Marie P., nee Zellers, Becker. Surviving are his wife, Maggie R., nee Kadlec, Becker of Belleville, IL; son, Greg (Jovanna) Becker of Belleville, IL; daughter, Brittany (Jay) Conklin of Belleville, IL, grandson, Ty O'Laughlin; brother, Mark Becker of Trenton, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Homewith Rev. Don Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020