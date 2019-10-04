Home

Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Alan Scheyer


1953 - 2019
Alan Scheyer Obituary
Alan Scheyer Alan "Alan T" Scheyer, 66, of Troy, IL, born Friday, June 19, 1953 in Highland, IL passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Troy, IL. Alan served his Country in the United State Navy. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL, and the American Legion Post 708 Post, Troy, IL. He retired in 2017 as an over the road truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur M. Scheyer and Louise (Earl) (nee York) Orman; a brother, Richard Scheyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald C. and Joan (nee Barsch) Niebruegge. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (nee Niebruegge) Scheyer, whom he married March 22, 1997; children, Dustin (Amanda) Scheyer of Pevely, MO, Erica (Tim) Nast of Troy, IL and Scott (Zoe) Lewis of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Rhen and Hudson Scheyer, Baylee Jewell, Dylan Nast and Canyon Lewis; Brothers, David (Shirley) Scheyer of Rolesville, NC, Don Scheyer of Granite City, IL; sister, Janet Yates of Edwardsville, IL; brother-in-laws, Donald W. (Mary) Niebruegge of Troy, IL, and Ronald (Laura) Niebruegge of St. Jacob, IL; uncle, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to the family for a bench at Tri-Township Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com . Visitation: Friends may call 9 to 11 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral: Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Arrangements handled by the RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
