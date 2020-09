SCHULTE - Alan A. Schulte, 88 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. Private Family Visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.



