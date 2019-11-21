|
Albert Allen Albert F. Allen, age 77, of Lebanon, died at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Care Center in Lebanon. He was born October 23, 1942 in Shipman, IL, the son of the late Franklin and Esther (Taylor) Allen. He married Catherine Goodall. She survives. Besides his wife, he is survived by two children: Becky (Paul) Grob of Lebanon and Brad (Joyree) Allen of Edwardsville; and two grandsons: Zachary Grob and Parker Grob. Mr. Allen was a teacher in the Cahokia School District, where he taught Junior High School. He was also an avid Cardinals fan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon, IL 62254 Service: A graveside service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at College Hills Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019