Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
College Hills Cemetery
Lebanon, IL
Albert Allen


1942 - 2019
Albert Allen Obituary
Albert Allen Albert F. Allen, age 77, of Lebanon, died at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Care Center in Lebanon. He was born October 23, 1942 in Shipman, IL, the son of the late Franklin and Esther (Taylor) Allen. He married Catherine Goodall. She survives. Besides his wife, he is survived by two children: Becky (Paul) Grob of Lebanon and Brad (Joyree) Allen of Edwardsville; and two grandsons: Zachary Grob and Parker Grob. Mr. Allen was a teacher in the Cahokia School District, where he taught Junior High School. He was also an avid Cardinals fan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon, IL 62254 Service: A graveside service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at College Hills Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
