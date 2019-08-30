|
|
Albert "Al" A. Artimisi Albert "Al" A. Artimisi, 69, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL to Dominic and Olivia (Chemotti) Artimisi. They both preceded him in death. Al is survived by his children, Andrew Artimisi of Belleville, IL and Melinda (Tim) Smick of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Addison, Olivia and Wyatt; siblings, Alline (Kenneth) Schloemann of Swansea, IL and Allan (Mary Beth) Artimisi of Glen Carbon, IL; niece & nephews, Kris (Dale) Barschak, Kevin (Heather) Schloemann, Kent Schloemann, Brian (Danya) Artimisi, Tony (Julaine) Artimisi; seven great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. Al was a 1968 graduate of Collinsville High School. He worked for McClair Asphalt for many years and then worked as the Director at Collinsville Senior Center, until his retirement. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in many organizations and events throughout the Collinsville community. He rarely missed a Kahok sporting event, where he was as season ticket holder for many years and was also involved in the Kahok Booster Club. He always looked forward to the Italian Fest in downtown Collinsville. He was the current president of the bowling league at Camelot Bowl. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. Above all else, Al loved his family and cherished his three grandchildren. His big heart for others and the Collinsville community will never be forgotten. Memorial donations in Al's name can be made to the Collinsville Police Department. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com . Visitation: A visitation for Al will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM- 4:00 PM at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Herr Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019